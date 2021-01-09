Here in Greenville Remelda Lewis is taking the initiative to make sure everybody is safe and healthy during this global pandemic
Remelda said "well we've been putting on events like this for several years and we just increase doing what we were doing for as giving away the face mask because of Covid. We are trying to make sure that everyone stays safe, social distance and to give back to the community."
Remelda held a drive through Covid test and free mask giveaway for the people of Greenville to ensure everybody in the community is doing everything essential to keep them safe.
Remelda said "so far we have given out over 50,000 face masks through various events."
The turnout was great and Remelda and the other volunteers were so grateful they could be a part of this.
Julia said "this is very important and it means so much to us as people that provide community service, we are out to make sure everyone is protected, there are free mask given away, we have other resources as Covid testing, this has been a great event and we will continue to do this it is required for us to wear a mask."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.