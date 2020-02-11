Covington Inmates in Custody After Being on the Run

A third inmate has finally been captured after being on the run since January 15th.
Covington County Sheriff's Department report Christopher Love was arrested in Houston, Texas.
Love escaped with two other inmates, Alexander Knight and Dylan Parr, using bed sheets to climb through a skylight.
Parr was arrested two days later at a local coffee shop.
And US Marshals arrested Knight on January 30th. Eight people have been arrested and charged for assisting with Knight's escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.