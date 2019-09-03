Crime Filled Labor Day Weekend in Clarksdale

The city of Clarksdale had a crime filled Labor Day weekend including a shooting, strong armed robbery, and burglaries.
The shooting happened on the 200 block of Monroe Street in Clarksdale at 2:30 am Monday morning. The subject fired rounds into a residence, but no one was injured from the shooting.
A strong armed robbery also happened on South State Street at 6:30 pm on Saturday. The Clarksdale Police Department arrested Shaquille Butler.
A cell phone and EBT card were taken but no injuries were reported. We will update as we find out more information.
Lastly, a string of burglaries over the Labor Day weekend also occurred in Clarksdale. Three auto burglaries and one residential burglary occurred. No injuries were reported.
The burglaries happened on Iowa Street, Buenavista Street, Espy Drive, and Chickasaw Street. A handgun was one of the items stolen.
If you have any information from any of these crimes you are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-tips or the Coahoma County Sheriff's Department at 662-624-3085.
