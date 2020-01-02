Crime Filled Start to New Year for Jackson

The new year did not start off in a positive note for the city of Jackson.
The Jackson Police Department tweeted from New Year's Eve to New Year's Day about around eight violent crimes including 7 shootings and one stabbing.
One shooting involved multiple shots fired into a vehicle. A toddler is in critical condition after a gunshot wound to the head and a teen is in stable condition after being shot in the arm.
The Jackson Police Department also tweeted a juvenile male victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was allegedly assaulted by his juvenile sister.
The victim is currently listed in critical condition. Jackson police say they have detained the suspect.
