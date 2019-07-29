Greenville hosts City Hall meeting regarding crime in the city.
Officials from Crime Stoppers and the police and fire department met together to talk about the rising crime in Greenville. Two big topics including the death of joe Sikes and missing teenager, Kamrone Lee.
Crimestoppers is offering up to a thousand dollar reward for information about Kamrone Lee. They are also starting at a thousand dollars if anyone has information on the homicide of Sikes.
"Crimestoppers is an organization to where you can call in information and we never know anything about the caller. You don't have to give your name. We don't want to know anything about you. We just need your information and if your information pans out, you could get a code number and you could get the reward," says Chairman of Crime Stoppers, Mavin Minor.
Lee's mother, Amber Hodges, went to the corner of Reed and Lourdes Street where her son was last seen missing.
"If anybody know anything, you can call me or just call the police, you don't even have to call me. Don't even need your name. If he with you, you can just drop him off where he can get back home," says Amber Hodges
Hodges went on to explain how her son was a happy kid and looking forward to the eleventh grade. Meanwhile Mayor Errick D. Simmons talked about plans to find Lee.
"We still think that the young man is alive and so we want to continue those efforts. We don't want to move to the most drastic phase looking for a body at this time. We don't want to do that. We've talked to the mother, we've spoken to the mother, and we’ve spoken to the family members. And we've monitored Facebook and twitter and all of these social media accounts and talking to school officials. And so we want to make sure that we're doing everything and using every tool available to us."
The meeting also had officials encouraging people to call in if they see or hear of any crime
