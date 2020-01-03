Families of Inmates Speak Out about Alleged Rape

Families are speaking out about an alleged rape of their daughters at Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.
WLBT reports Alice Boyanton, her mother Eloise Kyle, Natasha Brown and her mother Katherine Mallette are speaking out for their family members who are inmates at Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.
The names of the alleged victims have not been released.
The women are saying three guards sexually assaulted Boyanton's daughter and Brown's sister in law, saying two of the three guards deny allegations, while one guard has confessed to the assault.
The women claim to have personal details about the guard's bodies whom deny the allegations..
Authorities have not ruled out that it could be consensual, but all three guards have been put on administrative leave pending the investigation.
