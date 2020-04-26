Greenwood Homicide

A Greenwood man is dead after apparent gun fire.
That's according to the Greenwood Commonwealth. 38 year old Eric Haslett was shot to death in his mother's front yard at 1119 Henderson Street on Saturday. The Commonwealth reports he was then taken by ambulance to the hospital. At that time his family thought he was being transported to Jackson, but he had already died.
Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders said Haslett was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds just before noon at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. This is the sixth homicide in Leflore County this year.
Greenwood police are still investigating the shooting.
