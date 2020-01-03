Inmate Killed in Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility

Another death in a Mississippi prison.
WTVA reports one inmate is dead and two more injured after a fight broke out at the Mississippi Department of Correction's Regional Correctional Facility in Chickasaw County.
26-year old Gregory Emary was pronounced dead on the scene. One inmate was transported to a hospital in Calhoun County to be treated for lacerations to the head.
The third inmate was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo for injuries.
WTVA says there were reports of riots Thursday morning.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
