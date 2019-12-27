Leflore County Man Charged With Murder

In greenwood, the commonwealth reports a Leflore County man has been charged with murder after the stabbing death of a woman on Wednesday.
They report that 26-year-old Janerius Montreal Street was charged with murder after he stabbed 42-year-old Laroy Booker in his home at the Glendale subdivision.
Deputies received a call about a fatal stabbing at street's residence just before 8 a.m.
The commonwealth reports that the two lived together in the residence and got into an argument that led to Booker's death.
This was the eleventh homicide in Leflore County this year. The previous ten all involved firearms.
