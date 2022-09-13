JACKSON - New texts filed just this week, in the Mississippi welfare fraud case, and reported by Mississippi Today show former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant got actively involved in the spending of millions of dollars on a volleyball stadium, from money that was supposed to go to the poor.
Governor Bryant had always denied any involvement in the Welfare fraud case, but the newly filed text messages strongly suggest he did play a part in the scheme to build a volleyball stadium at Southern Miss with welfare money.
Take one for instance, in which Bryant, fresh off a meeting with football star Bret Farve, asks about the project and how he can help.
Another exchange asks about Bryant's response to another meeting.... even suggesting the new volleyball stadium at Southern Miss be named for him.
Either way, Farve insists the deal will get done, but doesn't trust the Governor.... and promises to pester him weekly to get what he wants.
Another Text from Farve shows additional moves to press for his project.
As damning as the texts seem for Bryant, it shows Farve as relentless off the football field as he is, on.
He wants to get paid AND keep the amount secret.
Nancy New, whose non profit had control of millions of dollars in federal welfare money speaks of the Southern Miss project.
And later shares the news, the Governor is on board with the Volleyball stadium.
What does Bryant have to say about all this?
That Nancy new and her lawyers, Bryant says. " are more concerned with pretrial publicity than they are with civil justice.”
Maybe... but this case is far from over... and many more eyes seem to be watching now.
