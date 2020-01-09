Three vehicles have been stolen from different locations in the City of Clarksdale, within the last few days.
Clarksdale Police Chief Sandra Williams says two of the stolen vehicles have been found and Thursday afternoon one suspect was taken into custody.
Chief Williams said, the thefts were crimes of opportunity and said drivers can make themselves harder targets by taking actions like turning off their vehicle while unattended.
One occurred on the 200 block Delta Avenue, another happened on the 800 block of DeSoto Avenue and the final one happened on the 700 block of Riley Avenue.
