Current Power Outages

The National Weather service is calling damage from Hurricane Laura "catastrophic".
Here are the Mississippi counties that experiencing power outages as of 5:15 a.m. CST as per Entergy Mississippi.
Adams: 136 customers affected
Desoto: 8 customers affected
Franklin: 3 customers affected
Sunflower: 1 customer affected
Tate: 8 customers affected
Warren: 1 customer affected.
In Louisiana, Entergy is reporting dozens of outages.
