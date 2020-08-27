Current Power Outages

The National Weather service is calling damage from Hurricane Laura "catastrophic". 

Here are the Mississippi counties that experiencing power outages as of 5:15 a.m. CST as per Entergy Mississippi.

Adams: 136 customers affected 

Desoto: 8 customers affected 

Franklin: 3 customers affected

Sunflower: 1 customer affected

Tate: 8 customers affected

Warren: 1 customer affected.

In Louisiana, Entergy is reporting dozens of outages. 

-Vernon 156 customers affected 
 
-Avoyelles 7 customers affected
 
-Allen 149 customers affected
 
-Other 1677 customers affected

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.