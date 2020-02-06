Curtis Flowers Case Handed to Attorney General

The murder case against Curtis Flowers is now in the hands of the Mississippi attorney general.
Flowers has been tried six times for the deaths of four people at a Winona furniture store.
Two ended in mistrials, and four resulted in guilty verdicts.
Those convictions have all been overturned by either the State Supreme Court or the US Supreme court, citing prosecutorial misconduct and racial bias in jury selection.
District attorney Doug Evans, who tried the case all six times, has recused himself...
On Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Judge Joseph Loper Junior ordered that the case be appointed to Mississippi attorney general Lynn Fitch.
The order sets a deadline of February 28th for Evans to provide the complete file to Fitch's office.
After being in custody more than 20 years, Flowers was released on bond in December.
