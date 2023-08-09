Davis loses appeal

An armed robber will continue to serve after the Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and sentence.
Rickel Davis is serving five years at the Kemper County Correctional Facility. In May 2022, a Bolivar County Circuit Court jury found him guilty of armed robbery with an elderly victim enhancement. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years, with five to serve and five suspended.
According to court records, on June 6, 2021, Davis robbed Isaac Shorter, 74, at gunpoint.
In his appeal, Davis claimed the Circuit Court abused its discretion denying his motion for a new trial based on evidence, and that the court erred by not including the lesser offence of simple asasault as part of instructions to the jury.
In a ruling issued Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.