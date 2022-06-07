Many people in Chicot County tonight... continue praying for those lost and others recovering from a deadly crash late Monday near Dermott.
A witness who spoke with The Delta News, called the accident at this intersection, "horrific".
5 people dead, as investigators say a bus from the C.B. King Special Education School in Arkansas City...headed west on highway 35, turned in front of a tractor-trailer going southbound on US Highway 65, at a spot commonly called Halley Junction, just outside Dermott.
The highway showed little evidence of the deadly wreck, save for a couple of skid marks on the 4-lane divided highway.
According to Arkansas State Police, the driver of the bus, 47-year-old Susan Kennedy of Arkansas City and the driver of the semi, 52-year-old Charles Fowler of Brinkley suffered injuries.
It started, says a report from troopers, when Kennedy approached the intersection of 35 and 65 Westbound. Once in the median, the report indicates the bus driver did not yield and turned in front of the 18-wheel Freightliner headed Southbound.
The truck hit the right side of the bus, and both continued skidding toward the southwest coming to a stop on the west side of 65.
Reports say at least two people died at the scene. Paramedics from several areas arrived and took the injured to McGehee Hospital, Chicot Memorial in Lake Village, with the most seriously injured taken to UAMS in Little Rock.
Killed were 19 year old Brayshawn Ranson, 50 year oldTommy Figures,56 year old Terry King, 65 year old Regina Jackson all of Dermott and 73 Year old Geraldine Prewitt of McGehee.
As word drifted out, people went to social media to express their grief, that included Dermott City Council member Chris Akins who included pictures of himself and Ms. Prewitt, who he called "Lil Bit"
Relatives offered prayers.... and friends offered condolences by the dozen to families who lost loved ones and those recovering in hospitals.
The injured include 21 year old Robert Bell, 18 year old Zantress Willis, and 25 year old Cebra Jordan all of Dermott.
People in nearby Dermott didn't want to talk about the accident but you could feel a deep sadness in the town.
The Director or programs at CB King said the school family is hurting tonight, and doesn't have the words to express their pain. She said the Adult Center in Arkansas City would remain close for now.
Some have expressed concern for safety at the intersection. In fact, the Arkansas Highway Transportation department began a project in 2017to improve safety there, especially on highway 35 as it approached the US Highway.
The report said the original highway built in 1937, was designed for traffic going 30 miles an hour, and had average traffic of 14 to 15 hundred a day... only about 10 percent trucks, and showing very little change up to 2017.
The report stated clearly it planed no changes to the cross section of highway 65.
Now, some have begun to wonder if it should have.
Weather didn't seem to play a role in the accident... the trooper investigating described the weather as cloudy... and the condition of the pavement as dry.
