The Delta Blues Museum sharing its 2020 dreams and goals.
Shelley Ritter, the museum's director said it needs some additional help to complete the installation of new permanent educational exhibits, that alone, Ritter said requires $1.2 million.
Ritter said the museum also needs help raising funds to create an endowment to sustain the museum for future generations, and to hire more staff so the museum can serve a broader audience.
If you'd like to help out the Delta Blues Museum with a pledge of $25 or more, go to www.deltabluesmuseum.org/support-donate.aspx.
