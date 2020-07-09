Delta Center Stage Reopening

And Delta Center Stage is preparing for its first performance since the pandemic hit.
The performance is called "Short and Sweet: 8 Short Plays From The Boston Theater Marathon" As the name suggests the short plays come from New England play writes who were set to participate in the Boston Theater Marathon that was later canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
But, they were more than willing to share their plays with Delta Center Stage for a world premiere of their work. Executive Director, Tim Bixler was sent 8 of the 50 plays that were chosen for the Boston event out of over 300 submitted for consideration. The plays are just ten minutes each and will run back to back.
As far as safety goes for the audience, Bixler said they're providing socially distanced seating and strongly encourage masks to be worn. Also saying they've installed UV air purifiers in the air ducts. He said they are taking all the safety precautions possible after consulting with a group of medical experts.
Also saying the actors are excited to be back on stage.
"There is such a hunger, believe me the biggest problem we have when we're rehearsing at night is getting everybody out of here everybody is so hungry for contact and so glad to be back it's like I have to chase them out and they sit in the parking lot and talk for an hour and it's been very rejuvenating for all of us to do that," he said.
The show will be held July 16-19. Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday manatee at 2:30 p.m. It's a pay what you can performance.
And they do require you call ahead for reservations, that number is 662-820 5489.
