Delta Council Welcomes Development Department Director Jerry Chavez

Delta Council Development Department Chairman Wade Litton is pleased to introduce the new Delta Council Development Department Director, Jerry Chavez.
Jerry comes to the Delta from Plymouth, Indiana, where he served as President and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Corporation since 2014.
Wade said that "We feel very confident in his ability to lead the Development Department and Delta Strong, especially as it relates to recruiting and retaining industry, as well as improving workforce opportunities"
Jerry said that he feels honored and blessed to be selected to lead the industrial development effort for the Delta.
Jerry will begin his position November 1, 2020.
