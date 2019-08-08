Organizers, sponsors, and some participants met Tuesday morning with Greenville city officials to discuss the upcoming Delta Dragon Boat Races.
Mayor Errick Simmons tells us he's looking forward to bringing the event back.
Organizers have been planning all year for the kickoff of the festivities.
They are hoping to bring lots of food and fun to the delta.
Each dragon boat team consists of ten rowers and one drummer.
Community organizer, Dr. Brunswick Wong says "I'm looking for a whole community event that's going to make everybody happy in this area. Something people in this area can look forward to each year."
The boat races already have twenty-one teams signed up and organizers hope many more will join soon.
The last delta dragon boat festival was held back in 2014.
Participation for this event is free, also the community is invited to go out and support rowers.
For more information visit, deltadragonboatraces.com
