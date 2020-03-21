Delta Electric Closes To Public

Delta Electric announcing that effective Monday the 23rd, it will be closing its lobbies and all customer service centers to public traffic until further notice.
They say it's in an effort to protect the health of their customers and staff during the pandemic.
Payments can made remotely using the online portal www.deltaepa.com, calling 662-743-4425,drop box sites at each location or by mail at PO Box 9399 Greenwood, Mississippi 38930.
