MARKS/LAMBERT - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years.
Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd.
"I know a lot of South Africans come down this way. And they're takin' over the Jobs," he said.
Taking over jobs he had.
Attorney Ty Pinkins started hearing similar stories in Sunflower County... soon, the entire delta was abuzz with stories of foreigners, replacing local farm workers.
"They were telling us that they didn't understand why they were getting fired from working on the farm. At the same time that White South Africans that were showing up on the farm," said Pinkins.
He began investigating and found some shocking facts.
He found delta farmers abusing a government visa program for foreign workers... a program that made a farmer promise three things.
"farm owners are breaking all three rules, although first, they're not reaching out to local farm workers before they bring over h to a workers. So they're lying to the federal government and saying that they are they're bringing over the way workers and paying them for 12 hours 25 cents an hour while still paying the local network and see only farms $7.25 An hour and $8 an hour," said Pinkins.
Farmers discovered the H2A visa program over a decade ago... and have increased their use of it every year, according to research from the non-profit Mississippi Today.
"Owners they hire a third party intermediary to recruit these foreign workers... And I've traveled all over the Delta and I can tell you that there are up to 100 or more farm owners in the Delta that use the H2A program," said Pinkins.
The Mississippi Today investigation found them in every farming sector too... with Potato farming showing a whopping 44 percent violations of the law.
But Pinkins believes, that's only the tip of the iceberg... why? Because since 2005... the labor department has investigated only one percent of Mississippi farms.
But it found... of those farms it investigated... 81 percent violated the law.
"Nobody's holding farmers accountable here in in the Mississippi Delta," said the attorney.
Pinkins filed lawsuits against some of the biggest violators, and recently testified before a Congressional committee about the problem.
It got the attention of U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who came to visit the delta last month.
"You've got 20 percent unemployment in some of these areas, why would you go out and import workers from somewhere else?" asked Walsh.
And Pinkins says the wrongs committed by delta farmers don't stop there.
"Right over in Humphreys County, which is right next door to this county. We've heard farm workers telling us that farm owners are allowing White South Africans to use the restroom inside the building and forcing local black workers to use restaurant outside in their environment," he said.
The Delta News couldn't find farm owners willing to comment for the record, but at least one told Mississippi today, farmers turned to the visa program in response to a generational shift from farming and a shortage of willing labor.
Why do the South Africans come here? because their pay in U.S. Dollars, amounts to almost 17 times more than they could make back home.
But even the South Africans have complaints. Two filed a lawsuit over a so-called "bait and switch" where they say they got a promise of farm jobs, but ended up driving trucks... and making less than other truckers.
Pinkins says, it has to stop.
"For far too long community, Sunflower County and surrounding counties Humphries, Yazoo, Sharkey Issaquena Leflore Coahoma County. They have been cheated out of their wages because of practices by white farm owners the Delta they need their day in court, " he said.
So Pinkins had begun documenting the problem.. and filing lawsuits where he finds violations.
One lawsuit against the Pitts family in Indianola brought this response to Mississippi Today from the family's lawyer,
“We strongly disagree with the plaintiffs’ claims and we look forward to presenting the full set of facts in the course of the litigation and having this matter decided according to the law,” attorney Tim Threadgill told Mississippi Today by e-mail.
But David Crawford says, for him, the damage is already done. He left farming about 5 years ago, after not being able to support his family on $7.50 an hour.
"Oh it was terrible.. I got 5 kids and it was tough, tough."
So Far this season, Mississippi Today reports 4 out of 5 farms it looked into, including Pitts applied for foreign workers, and the labor department has approved all of them.
