Delta Health Medical Center installs new Little Free Library

The newest Little Free Library is now completely installed at the Delta Health Medical Center.
Sebastian Coleman, with Boy Scout Troop 4071, partnered with the Community Foundation of Washington County and the Little Free Library Initiative to complete his Eagle Scout Project.
Sebastian has built several Little Free Libraries for the Community Foundation of Washington County and is working hand in hand with them to have them installed and stocked full of books for children and young adults to expand this project under the Foundations Early childhood Education Pillar.
Community Development Manager of the Delta Health Medical Center, Kim Dowdy, said that Sebastian has came up with a wonderful idea, children and young adults will benefit from this initiative greatly.
Kim said that she is so happy to have the Little Free Library here at the Medical Center and they will help Sebastian and the Community Foundation of Washington County however they can.
All the books are free, all you have to do is come to the Delta Health Medical Center where the Little Free Library is located and pick a book up. You can also donate a book if you would like by just placing it in the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.