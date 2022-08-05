A local hospital is facing a low stream of financial income.
“Ive been here in Greenville for, Im 64, Say ill say about 60 about 58 years, and I watched our hospital grow and to see It fall like it is now it hurts because Greenville deserves a hospital.” stated by Don Smith of Greenville.
But the beloved hospital has a painful symptom… that just keeps growing.
Delta Health System has a net income of negative 13.2 million. How?
“and people healthcare in health systems such as hospitals and they don’t have the funds to pay their bill and so the hospitals are providing the care but they’re not getting reimbursed for it.” explained by Dr. Lawanda Baskin, USM Director: School of Leadership and Advanced Nursing Practice
Can this growing pain be relieved In the near future?
Interim CEO Iris Yeldell-Stacker states“I don’t have exceptionally good news, but I do have a plan.”
“you’re gonna have to have the right people in the right place for the health of the patient, number one and for the stability of the health system business.” Dr Baskin continued.
Delta Natives such as Smith have an timeless love for Delta Health which has served them for years ….. and hope for it to continue a little while longer.
“they’ve been here so long, we’ve been here since I was a child.” said Smith
The Delta News will hear from interim CEO Stacker later next week.
Makayla Marsalis, The Delta News.
