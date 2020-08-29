Delta Native Julia Reed Passes Away

Delta native Julia Reed has died.
Main street Greenville and the Hot Tamale Festival put out statements saying "we are heartbroken to hear the news that Julia Reed has passed. She was Greenville's ambassador to the world always willing to share her thoughts, ideas and recipes from her beloved Delta"
Also saying Julia was instrumental in helping transform the Delta Hot Tamale Festival. They say "we will greatly miss being in her unique presence, she will and always will be our hot tamale queen and she will be missed immensely,"
The editor of the Southern Magazine reported that reed passed away from cancer Friday.
Reed was a popular columnist... An author and a speaker.
She began as a contributing editor for "garden & gun" in 2008.
The magazine says she became "a cornerstone of the magazine."
She crafted one of its popular sections-- the high and low column.
Reed also contributed to editions of other magazines and newspapers including the new york times... Newsweek... The wall street journal and vogue.
Julia reed was 59-years old.
