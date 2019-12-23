Delta Reginal Medical Center Receives Donation

In Greenville, the Delta Regional Medical Center received a donation last week for their neonatal intensive care unit.
The donation came from the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi and the right from the start neonatal intensive care unit breast feeding initiative.
RFTS donated two Ameda Elite breast pumps to the NICU in Greenville for new mothers to be able to feed their newborn premature babies.
Right! From the Start is a group that intends to encourage and support breast feeding among mothers with low and very low birth weight babies, which have birth weights of lower than 2500 grams.
Breast milk is one of the most valuable things mothers can give premature babies to help improve their health.
The breast pumps were donated last Friday at an event noon at the Delta Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.