Delta School Districts Raise ACT Scores

And Some school districts made small gains in college admission exam scores in 2019.
The Mississippi Department of Education released the 2019 scores last Friday.
Mississippi colleges ans universities require an ACT score of 18 for admission. The highest you can score is a 36.
Juniors can take the test and retake it as seniors. It's made up of four sections which gives you a composite score.
The average composite score of juniors in the former Greenwood School District in 2019 was 15.4, up from the average of 15.2 in 2018.
The average composite score in the former Leflore County School District was a 14.6 in 2019, up from a 14.5 in 2018.
Scores were higher in the Carroll County School District, with a 16.2 composite score versus 15.8 in 2018.
State-wide, the score decreased from 17.8 in 2018 to 17.6 in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.