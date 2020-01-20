Lt. Governor Hosemann named Senators Sarita Simmons and Derrick Simmons to the Senate Corrections Committee.
Both senators visited Parchman over the weekend with other senators on the corrections committee to inspect the prison, assess the conditions, and speak with inmates and officers about possible solutions to many of the problems.
Senator Sarita Simmons is in her first term of office, having replaced her father, new Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons.
Senator Derrick Simmons is starting a third term of office and has served on the corrections committee since 2012.
