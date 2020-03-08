Delta State 'Make Physiology Happen'

Delta state is holding their spring for success campaign for the second year in a row.
One of the three project comes from the Biology Department. Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Severine Groh is raising money for another iworx data acquisition system that allows for hands-on approach to teaching and learning physiology.
The university currently has two machines, a third would mean more students get to study real time electrical measurements of the heart and brain.
Students Kevin Sodachanh, Kelsey Johns and Claire DeMartino demonstrate how the machine is used for class work.
Dr. Groh is so excited about the student support she's received so far.
"Can be exposed and can take and can take physiology in this hands on environment so this machine Truly benefits the students learning physiology and all physiology related fields," she said.
If you would like to donate to any of the three projects you can find more information at deltastate.edu and search spring for success.
