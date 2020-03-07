Delta State 'Okra Closet' Fundraiser

Delta state launching its spring for success project for the second year in a row. One of the teams competing is the 'Okra Closet' from the Career Services Department on campus.
The Okra Closet is a career readiness tool the Career Services Department offers to students and alumni. They offer interview outfits for men and women who are in need of job interview clothing. The closet operates on donations of clothing currently. They do also give some pieces away to students to keep like ties or blouses. Their pilot year was last year, now they are looking to expand even more.
Myles Lofland said interview clothes are harder to come by for most college kids.
"We have one major goal of making sure we're able to provide that resource to to any and every student that walks through the door but also our project in particular has the capacity to establish a very practical culture of giving among DSU where as today you may rent out a suit and five years from now you're donating a suit to give back to the next class," he said.
The Okra Closet also handles steaming and washing all the clothes rented out to students and alumni. The twenty four hours of giving will start on march 19th. For more information go to deltastate.edu.
