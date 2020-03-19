Delta State Soccer Players talk about US Soccer Lawsuit

The US Women's Soccer Team has won gold medals and world cups. They recently filed a lawsuit claiming gender discrimination as they fight for the same pay as the US Men's Soccer Team.
The US Women's Soccer Team has been fighting for equal pay, saying they are being paid less than the US Men's National Soccer Team. The women's team filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation claiming gender discrimination.
In court, the US Soccer Federation said quote, "women have lesser physical abilities and responsibilities than their male counterparts". Former president Carlos Cordeiro gaining backlash for the comments.
The quote made headlines and gained heat from athletes, celebrities, and even sponsors of US Soccer. Coca Cola and Volkswagen tweeted their support behind the women's national team.
Former US Men's National Team players also tweeting their support about the derogatory comments.
Delta State Women Soccer player, Abbie Richeson, also voiced her concerns.
"It's a blatant showing of sexism on his part. It's incredibly frustrating because this team has done leaps and bounds for women's soccer and for him to just discredit that and compare them to the men's game, which is completely different in so many aspects. It just seems so 50 years ago like that's not how this should be going," Richeson said.
DSU soccer player, Cat Buckley voiced her opinion.
"Soccer's just so different around the world, and more people watch it in the us and i think that's a huge thing, especially for the girl's side. The boys around the world is obviously super popular, but right now in the us the girl's team is extremely popular and I think they should get as much recognition for that," Cat Buckley said.
Cordeiro stepped down from his role of president of US Soccer on March 12th, after two years on the job.
He later posted a statement saying that he did not have a chance to review the response.
US Women's National Soccer player, Megan Rapinoe spoke on the comments in a post game interview.
“I just want to say, it’s all false,” she said in a post-game interview. “To every girl out there, to every boy out there, who watches this team, who wants to be on this team or just wants to live their dream out, you are not lesser just because you’re a girl. You are not better just because you’re a boy. Everything that was in that deposition of what they said as an argument is just not true don't ever believe that," Rapinoe said.
Former women's team member Cindy Parlow Cone will take over as acting president.
