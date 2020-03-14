Delta State Spring For Success: Electronic Music

Delta State is holding their second annual Spring for Success fundraiser. Three programs were chosen to take part in the event this year. One of them involves music.
Josh Armstrong is an Associate Professor of Music and wants to bring technology into the world of music at Delta State.
He wants to raise money for a musical instrument digital interface or MIDI. The MIDI works like a traditional percussion instrument, but it can be programmed to sound like any instrument you might need.
This cutting edge technology is unique because it gives users limitless sound options without having to lug around heavy instruments.
"This project is going to directly put technology in our students hands and technology is what we have to deal with these days and so the more we can get our students interacting with this technology they're going to be using, the better it's going to be for them and for their students when they're out teaching," Armstrong said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.