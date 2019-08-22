One department at Delta State University is recognized for excellence. The first program is the first in the United States to become accredited in Geospatial Intelligence. The Center for Interdisciplinary Geospatial Information Technologies Department teaches its students how to create maps using spatial technologies, such as satellite imaging, GPS, and ground base observation. These special maps are used for multiple purposes, including to assist businesses, government and even delta motorists. This acknowledgment can help the university develop additional partnerships for grant and contract work.
Delta State University Gets Top Honor for Geospatial Intelligence Program
