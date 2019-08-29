Delta State University Hosts 6th Annual Mayors' Summit

Delta State University held its 6th Annual Delta Mayors' Summit.
DSU President William LaForge met with mayors from the Delta area to discuss issues in the region.
"Do two main things, one is its an opportunity for us to share with them good news from the university what's happening here, new programs, activities on campus that might be of interest to them and to invite them to be apart of that. And secondly its to discuss issues in the delta that have a common theme among all of us. As citizens of the delta whether we're mayors or university presidents," President LaForge said.
President LaForge believes lots of good ideas come from this meeting including a local government leadership institute that came from a previous meeting.
