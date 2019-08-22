money

Research shows Delta State University is making positive impacts on the local economy, last year alone the school reports bringing in $175 million.  According to the 2018 Economic Impact Study, conducted by Delta State, DSU makes a positive economic difference to the 18-county region. They provide a knowledge impact of $110 million, that breakdown, means $81 million in increased alumni earnings; $27 million in social benefits of less unemployment, smoking, crime and welfare and $2 million in cultural benefits.  DSU also provides a spending impact of $65 million and $44 million of that filters into the Delta by direct spending by the campus or visitors.  $21 million is secondary spending by area businesses that use DSU funds to buy goods and services in the Mississippi Delta. The statistics are part of a university analysis.  Tuition at DSU is a little over $7500 this year.

