Delta Towns Still Without Power

Yesterday was day two in the dark for some living in Greenville as Entergy has been working to restore power.
The electric company called in extra help from outside contractors.
We saw Pike and MDR out Sunday afternoon working on the problem.
As of yesterday, Entergy's service manager, Gerald Husband, said 2,000 residents were without power.
Most places in Greenville have been restored power as of last night around 8 p-m.
Entergy released a statement and as of last night the following towns still have power outages.
All towns in Bolivar County still have residents without power. Entergy estimates power will return tomorrow by 10 p.m.
The same goes for Sunflower county and Tallahatchie county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.