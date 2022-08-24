GREENVILLE - Premature babies in need of immediate care in the delta will now have to get flown to Memphis, Jackson or Little Rock if they are to survive, in what some call another sign of healthcare in the delta, being on life-support.
The closure of the Delta Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU come amid losses of one million dollars a year.
The trend of closing down operations like this comes as no surprise to many... including experts who say closing operations like the NICU or surgical or pain clinics like Greenwood Leflore Hospital has done... could come with an even bigger price.
"I think it's all like a domino effect. So if you don't have that access to just basic healthcare, making sure their wellness is taken care of, making sure their chronic illnesses are taken care, then they get more ill and then have to go to the hospital and create the bills that the hospital takes care of them, but they don't get reimbursed for," said LaWanda Baskin, PhD, of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Delta news has reported on the troubling financial health of the ailing Greenville hospital, along with separate troubles at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
The Delta News requested an interview with interim CEO Iris Yeldell-Stacker weeks ago. After a spokesperson questioned our documented reports on the hospital's situation and Washington County Supervisors' concern about it, Delta Health told us Stacker wouldn't be available to speak with us.
The Delta Health level 2 NICU was the only one in The Delta, serving an average of 150 newborns each year since 2019, according to Mississippi Today.
As The Delta News reported, Delta health has a current income of negative 13.2 million dollars for the entire system.
How's that?
"Reimbursement reimbursement is down, um, from insurance providers, from Medicare, Medicaid, all those type of things. And people are seeking healthcare in health systems, such as hospitals, and they don't have the funds to pay their bill. And so the, the hospitals are providing the care, but they're not being reimbursed for it."
The problem is especially bad in Greenville.
Figures released from Delta Health show the Greenville hospital makes up more than 300-thousand dollars of company's 13 million dollar hole, with the rest coming from other medical centers and groups.
Mississippi today reports Yeldell-Stacker also cited increased costs for contract labor which can cost three times what normal staff make in salary.
along with that, the hospital pays one million dollars a month back to Medicare from a 14 million dollar Medicare loan.
How do healthcare businesses like Delta Health or Greenwood Leflore survive?
Dr. Baskin paints this scenario:
"Coming to the emergency room, um, because they, they think their blood pressure's up. They're not having any chest pain, they're not having any stroke symptoms, but t he y just think my blood pressure's up instead of running them through the system, ma ybe triaging them back into a clinic or something where the cost would be less, you know, maybe coming up with some type of system on the front end so that those patients don't run through and build those that cost", said Baskin.
Lower cost suggests a better chance for reimbursement say experts, reimbursement that could stop the bleeding at these businesses and help create some stability.
