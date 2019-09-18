The Democratic Nominee for Attorney General spent the afternoon speaking with local law enforcement.
Jennifer Riley Collins in attendance at the Mid Delta Law Enforcement Coalition, Collins sharing with authorities how she plans to work with them and continue to build relationships.
Collins also spoke about how she plans to make sure the law is equally applied to all Mississippians.
"Running on purpose for the people of Mississippi. I believe the people of the State of Mississippi need to be protected by the law. The law is a shield and not a weapon. And, that is what I am seeking to do, to serve the people of the state of Mississippi." Said, Jennifer Riley Collins, Democratic Nominee for Attorney General.
Collins is running against Republican candidate, Lynn Fitch.
The election date for the attorney general's race is November 5th.
