The name of the 17-year-old who police say was involved in a fatal shooting has been released.
Teneil Redmond, 17, is charged with one count of murder one, Hollandale Police Chief Marcus Davis said on Thursday.
Redmond is accused of shooting a 13-year-old on Sept. 25 outside a home on Sherman Street. Davis said a family gathering was taking place at that location when the two teenagers went to a car. They were inside the car when the 13-year-old was shot in the head.
Redmond’s bond is set at $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.