Diesel Spill in Tallahatchie County

Diesel spilled in a ditch in Tallahatchie County at 1190 Leverette Lane off Highway 35 between the intersection of Highway 8 west of Holcomb and Charleston.
Brad Ratcliff from the Department of Environmental Quality says he's not sure exactly how the spill happened, but believes wind may have caused the side glass to pull from the tank releasing the diesel. He also suspects the valve was not shut all the way on the tank.
The DEQ is in the process of cleaning up the spill. Ratcliff tells us the cleaning process goes into maintenance, which takes around two weeks. They placed an absorbent boom near the ditch and check to see if there's a collectible amount, then pick it up, and replace it.
The DEQ has collected most of the spill and Ratcliff says the rains have helped flood the diesel out.
