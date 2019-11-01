Disaster Relief for Mississippi Residents

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration will remain in available to Mississippi applicants who have not met insurance settlement needs and other non-met flood and storm related needs.
In most cases, Mississippians can call the FEMA hotline at 800-621-3362 for information and answers to their disaster-related questions.
The SBA is the federal government's primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.
It offers low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.
Homeowners, renters and businesses who have applied for a low-interest loan from the SBA can get answers and information from SBA's disaster assistance customer service center at 800-659-2955.
SBA loan applicants can also get information by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster.
