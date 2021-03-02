ONE DELTA BUSINESS IS AWARDED A GRANT FOR $182,000 TO
ASSIST CAREGIVERS.
KAREN WILLIAMS HAS THE STORY.
REPORTER:
"We're speaking with Dr. Tracy Mims and he is the Vice-President of Sales
and Development for the Mid-Delta Hospital Health and Hospital Group and
we're here to speak about the award of $182,000 that was given by the USDA
Rural Development. So again, thank you for joining me. And what I wanted to
ask you, is how did the Mid-Atlantic, excuse me Mid-Delta group acquire this
loan and what does it mean to the members of your particular region?"
DR. MIMS:
"Yes absolutely, absolutely. We're excited, excited, excited about this funding
opportunity at Mid-Delta Home Health & Hospice. Dr. Reed is the founder of the
company in 1978, who has been so passionate about driving patient care from a
physical, psycho-social, and emotional perspective. Also, spiritual dimensions. So
we look at our patient from a holistic perspective. So one of the things that in working
with our patient systems, we realize often times that the caregivers are overlooked. There
isn't as much attention given to the caregivers to see how they are coping throughout
managing the disease process. So for us, at the company by having this program roll-out
the empowerment curriculum for caregivers, we are going to be able hone in and bring in
some specialized training for caregivers that are taking care of a sick loved one."
REPORTER:
"Now when do you expect to start for your clients and patients to see the benefits? Is
this going to be immediate or is it a little bit of a wait time? How exactly is that going to
work"
MIMS:
"We're looking to actually roll out the program the beginning of spring 2021. That's this
year. It's gonna be a distance learning platform so we are excited about our partners.
We are partnering with Eric Henry community health centers, Delta Health Center out
of Mound Bayou, Mississippi Valley State University and also have great supporters in
our district I want to make mention of. Representative Abe Hudson, Senator Syreeta
Simmons, Congressman Thompson. We have the Upper Room Ministries, um church,
Also, the New Haven Methodist Church out of Clarksdale, many F and P's, physicians,
social workers, nurses, all of these people came together and are actually supporting
this particular program which is going to be significant to the Mississippi Delta. So we
are going to have technology set up in our hub at the corporate office which is located
in Belzoni. We'll also have technology set up at Mississippi Valley State University, Delta
Health Center, and also Airy Henry Health Community Center. So the participants of the
program, the caregivers will be able to go in to these particular sites, and receive distance
learning training from afar. And so we are looking at over a 3 year period targeting up to
75 to 100 caregivers."
"I can be contacted via email at tcmims@middelta.com or they can call me at
662-902-7061 that's 662-902-7061.
REPORTER:
"Now is there a registration process and is it a deadline associated with that?"
MIMS:
"Yes one of the things here recently I've been working with in social services. So I've
been working with in social services. So I've been able to see first hand, I'm a retired
associate professor of social work, so actually going out now and conducting assessments
on patients I actually get a chance to see first hand some of the struggles that caregivers are
going through." So we will actually look at our patient pool and we will be reaching out to
caregivers that we see that are under stress, that are needing that additional support, so that
they can understand just how to talk about medication reconciliation, for example, that is so very
key. Often times we see patients that are going through going back to the hospital setting
because of mismanagement of medications and understanding how to change or just navigate
through that process which can be quite cumbersome to the new nurse, so just imagine as a
caregiver having to take on that responsibility. So we will be looking at our patient pool and our
caregivers in hoping to get them enrolled into this very beneficial program."
REPORTER:
"I thank you. Today, we are speaking with Dr. Tracy Mims and he has given us significant amount
of good news and information. So if you feel as if you fit into this category, please reach out to him.
Again thank you very much Dr. Mims."
MIMS:
"Thank you so much for having me on. We look forward to working with our community."
SUPPORTERS OF THE GRANT INCLUDE REPRESENTATIVE TRACEY ROSEBUD AND
GUARANTY BANK. THE DISTANCE LEARNING PROGRAM FOR CAREGIVERS IS
TARGETED TO HUMPHREYS, COAHOMA, BOLIVAR AND LEFLORE COUNTIES. FOR
FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT DR. TRACY MIMS AT 662-902-7061 OR
EMAIL HIM AT TCMIMS@MIDDELTA.COM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.