DMV Reopening Monday, June 8

The DMV will re-open this Monday, June 8th.
Governor Tate Reeves announced in a press conference that procedures will be in place to help operate safely and efficiently.
If you want to renew or duplicate your ID, you will have to do it online. The expiration date for concealed carry permits are automatically extended through the rest of the year.
Road tests for teenagers hoping to get their license will be waived. Reeves says if you've been responsibly using your learner's permit, you will be able to get your license. Parents and guardians will have to sign an affidavit that they've observed 50 hours of safe driving.
To limit crowd control, each day will be for different last names.
Mondays: last names starting with A-E
Tuesdays: F - L.
Wednesday: Walk in Wednesdays. Anyone is welcome.
Thursdays: M-S
Fridays: T-Z
Governor Tate Reeves' hopes that with this system, wait times will be cut down and it will also prevent crowding, which can contribute to the spread of covid-19.
For more information go to www.dps.ms.gov.
