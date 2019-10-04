The federal government suing a local county for a soldier who was fired from his job.
The Department of Justice has filed a complaint in the U.S. District court for the Northern District of Mississippi.
The lawsuit seeks re-employment and back wages for staff Sergeant Jason Sims Senior, who had been fired from his job as a Coahoma County Deputy sheriff.
The suit, which represents only one side of a legal argument, says Sims was fired because of his military service obligation, in violation of federal law.
Sheriff Charles Jones tells us Sims was fired not because of military service but because of his performance as a deputy.
Sims was employed with the Coahoma County Sheriff's Department from 2014 to 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.