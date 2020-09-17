Domino's Looking to Hire 50 New Employees in the Delta

Domino's franchise is looking to hire more than 50 new team members across five stores throughout the Delta.
Positions will include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.
"The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members," Brett Brown of the Greenwood-Greenville area Domino's franchise owner said.
Those are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
