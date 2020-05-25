Donors make a financial contribution to the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi to help feed the hungry. Executive Director Keith Fulcher tells us about 100 donors from 10 different states made the nearly $145,000 donation to the foundation's Feed Northwest Mississippi fund. He said, the funds will help food pantries and non-profits feed hungry families and individuals in 11 counties across the Delta.
Donors Help Area Food Pantries Feed the Hungry
- Denise Turner
- Updated
Denise Turner
Anchor/Reporter
