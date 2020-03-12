For this week's down in the Delta, the delta new's Brice Bement headed to Moonstruck Flea Market in Cleveland to explore the family run business.
"People come in and they're always surprised when they come in. They see the outside, they see our sign, and they see moonstruck flea market and the moon, but until you come in, and actually experience what we're doing, you just have no idea," Co- owner Blake Moon said.
Moonstruck Flea Market opened their doors four years ago. The Moon family sells a variety of items starting at one dollar knick knacks, to valuable antiques.
Blake Moon grew up collecting and finding antiques.
"I keep saying picking. That's what we call going out, and just hunting down things and that's a lot of fun its like a treasure hunt, especially when you first start understanding what you're looking for, but people bring us items, and we are more of a mall set up. We have vendors who rent spaces, and they bring their own items constantly, so everyday new things are showing up," Blake Moon said.
Now he and his wife, Katie, co own the store with their daughter, Keelie, helping out around the store.
"I think I just like to talk to people, and you know, show them what I've learned and what I know," Keelie Moon said.
The family owned business also has pop up shop flea markets that happen from spring through fall.
"It's more like a swat meet so it's going to be a variety of a little bit of everything. From primitive tools, to clothing, to outdoor decor, antiques, you just never know what you're going to find," Blake Moon said.
If you want to learn how to collect and find the valuable antiques, Blake says it's never too late to try and learn.
"I think it really comes down to just experience, getting involved, researching. You know, I'm still learning something everyday, even after doing this for years now. I'm being educated everyday and every time I get an education on something then it sticks with me. I remember it,and when I see it again, I know what I'm looking at. So, I think it just comes down to doing your homework and getting out there and trying to learn," Blake said.
