Down in the Delta: Turnrow Books

A lot of book stores are fading away by chain businesses or people using technology to read, but Turnrow Books in Greenwood has been a Delta staple since 2006.
The Fountain Building was at one point an old department store, but now is a place to find a book, look at local art, or enjoy some coffee with welcoming faces.
"Well we're the only place in town that's regularly getting nationally renowned authors to come visit us for book talks. So in terms of a cultural opportunity, we're going to have things that no one else in town can offer and really often times no one else in the delta. You'd have to go to Jackson or Oxford or Memphis to see the authors coming to this town," Co- manager Elizabeth Hinkley said.
While looking at books or getting a coffee, you can also take in the local art.
"Our tag line is rhythm and books in the Mississippi Delta and so having music and all of the arts supported by one store, I think is my dream," Co- manager Shelby Gorman said.
The store also has a kids corner, live music, open mic nights, and more, but one aspect that makes it special, is relating to stories by local authors.
"They've got a story to tell about their own town, or their own experiences that we want to make sure we highlight because it's valuable both to our customers, who care about stories about where they grew up and also just for posterity to make sure we are preserving these really important stories about the Delta," Hinkley said.
For more information about Turnrow Books you can check out their website at turnrowbooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.