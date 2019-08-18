The Deep South Racing Association was in Greenville this past weekend. This was the final race of the 2019 season. This was a two day event that took place in front of Trop Casino on Lake Ferguson.
Both the ODBA and DSRA races were held this weekend.
The races concluded Sunday afternoon and the awards were given out following the conclusion of the event.
For more information on the Deep South Racing Association, visit their website: deepsouthracing.net
