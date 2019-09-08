Fans and competitors gathered at Lake Ferguson for the "New, Delta Dragon Boat Races."
Fans lined up along the river's edge at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
They watched as teams rowed across the river to a drum beat.
"The goal is to have fun here again. We used have it here before, people ask me many times if its coming back and they can really feel the spirit. If you're out here, you're see they feel the spirit." Said, Head of the Steering Committee, Brunswick Wong.
Dozens of teams competed in the race for the right to be called champs and take home a prize.
