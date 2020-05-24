Drive By Parade For Assisted Living Residents

In Greenville, a drive by parade was held for the residents of Pinnacle Assisted Living.
The Greenville Police and Fire Department participated, along with family members of the residents. The parade kicked off around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
It started on South Colorado Street making its way on to Fairground Road and past The Pinnacle.
Event organizers say it was a way to lift spirits of residents and family members who've had to be separated during this time.
The residents themselves participating as well with their own signs and balloons as loved ones got to drive by and see them.
